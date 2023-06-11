Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leon Ruan powers over for a try on his Leeds Rhinos debut against Wakefield to level the scores

Betfred Super League Wakefield (10) 24 Tries: Croft, Franco, Ashurst, Smith Goals: Dagger 4 Leeds (10) 14 Tries: Smith, Ruan, Austin Goals: Martin

Wakefield chalked up their first win of the Super League season in the West Yorkshire derby against Leeds.

Trinity had lost their first 14 games, scoring just 15 tries, but inflicted Rhinos' fourth consecutive defeat despite having Hugo Salabio sent off.

The league's bottom club led 10-0 with Jack Croft and Romain Franco tries, only for Leeds to level by half-time.

But after Ash Handley was sin-binned Trinity pulled clear as Matty Ashurst and Morgan Smith added further scores.

Despite their poor recent form, the Rhinos were favourites to prevail against a Wakefield side that had not won a league game since they surprised St Helens in August of last year.

In hot conditions at Belle Vue, Trinity began strongly as winger Lee Kershaw patted down a Will Dagger kick and Croft burrowed over before French winger Franco marked his debut with their second try.

The 10-point lead was wiped out in short order by Rhinos as Richie Myler sent Cameron Smith in and 20-year-old prop Leon Ruan powered over from another Myler pass.

The dismissal of Salabio just five minutes into the second half seemed to have turned the match in Leeds' favour but after Blake Austin had kicked out on the full from a goal-line drop-out, Dagger restored the home side's lead.

Austin made amends for his sloppiness, exploiting a big gap in the Trinity defence to stride over and put Leeds ahead for the first time.

Dagger again hauled Trinity level with a penalty and when Handley was sin-binned for obstruction, Mark Applegarth's side took full advantage of numerical equality.

Leading scorer Ashurst span over for his fourth of the season and Smith capitalised on Myler's error under a high kick, and with Dagger adding the second conversion, Wakefield were home and dry.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kershaw, Croft, Kay, Franco; Dagger, Smith; Proctor, Bowes, Battye, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts

Interchanges: Law, Eseh, Salabio, Fifita (Shaw)

Leeds: Handley; MacDonald, Roberts, Martin, Tindall; Austin, Myler; Oledzki, O'Connor, Walters, McDonnell, Bentley, Smith

Interchanges: Johnson, Donaldson, Ruan, Sangare (Olpherts)

Referee: Aaron Moore