Rhys Williams had scored one try for Salford Red Devils in Super League this season prior to his brace of tries against Castleford Tigers on Friday

Betfred Super League Castleford (10) 10 Tries: Qareqare, Edwards Goal: Widdop Salford (24) 42 Tries: Williams 2, Atkin, Cross, Sio 2, Lafai, Stone Goals: Sneyd 5

Salford Red Devils moved into the Super League top four as they ran in eight tries to demolish Castleford Tigers at the Jungle.

Salford took control in a frantic first half thanks to Rhys Williams, Chris Atkin, Deon Cross and Ken Sio.

Jason Qareqare and Kenny Edwards got Cas on the board before Williams, Sio and Tim Lafai added to the lead.

Sam Stone raced into space to complete a comprehensive win for the visitors, with Cas scoreless after the break.

The result moves Salford into fourth place after Wigan's derby defeat by St Helens.

Castleford, meanwhile, missed the chance to put together two consecutive wins for the first time this season after they came into the fixture following their win against Leeds at the Magic Weekend.

Williams worked on to Marc Sneyd's kick to put the Red Devils in front but Qareqare hit back quickly, with Gareth Widdop missing the extras.

Widdop then spilled the ball, which led to Salford's second, with Stone offloading to Atkin to touch down moments before Cross added to their lead as he dummied before running in.

Sio scored Salford's fourth try in a 20-minute spell as he crossed in the corner following Ryan Brierley's kick but Cas reduced their lead when Edwards worked his way in just before the half-time hooter.

Williams crashed over for another try after the break courtesy of Tim Lafai's flick back and he repaid the favour by setting Lafai up for a try. Sio also scored again on a comfortable night for the visitors.

Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last:

"I'm disappointed for the result and for the scoreline to blow out like it did.

"We had a morale-boosting victory over Leeds and then, on Monday afternoon, the injury report comes in and we get the news that six of that starting 17 are not going to be playing against Salford.

"It was always going to be a challenge and then to lose [Paul] McShane and [Mahe] Fonua for 60 minutes of the game to go made it a real uphill task, but the lads didn't throw the towel in.

"Aaron [Willis] did a good job after coming on and to give him the last 20 minutes of the game will do him the world of good.

"But Salford are a really slick team and throw some real shapes at you."

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The result was the main thing. To get such a convincing win is probably a measure of how far we've come in 18 months or so. On our first game of last year we'd have taken any win so there's a significant difference with tonight.

"I don't think we were at our absolute best but I always felt we were in control. There were some real good moments in defence and attack.

"I think we had some more in the tank but our character and attitude and approach to the game was really good."

Castleford: Widdop; Qareqare, Fonua, Turner, Tate; Broadbent, Miller; Martin, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Westerman.

Interchanges: Massey, Mustapha, Robb, Willis.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Williams; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Atkin, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Bourouh, Ormondroyd, Sidlow, Hellewell.

Referee: Jack Smith.