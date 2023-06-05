Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire has made just seven appearances for the club having joined for 2023

Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire is facing another lengthy ban for "unacceptable language" after being charged following their loss to Leigh.

The 33-year-old was banned for seven games for the same charge following a pre-season game against Leythers.

McGuire was fined £1,000 having also been dismissed on that occasion and this time faces a minimum six-game ban.

The Australian, who has played just seven times for the Wire, will now face a tribunal on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Wire's 30-12 defeat on 26 May.

Elsewhere, Leigh's Ben Reynolds has received a two-game ban and £250 fine for a grade D charge of punching while his team-mate Tom Nisbet has been suspended for one game for a Grade C charge of dangerous contact.

Meanwhile, struggling Wakefield will be without Liam Hood for one game after he received a one-game penalty notice for dangerous contact while Castleford's Liam Watts received the same penalty.