Cornwall are in their second season in League One

Cornwall came away from the longest away trip in rugby league with a 54-0 loss at Workington Town.

The Choughs' 926-mile round trip from Penryn to Cumbria was the greatest distance a side has travelled for a league game in the mainland UK.

Jake Bradley opened the scoring after five minutes and Matty Henson scored twice as Workington ran in six first-half tries to lead 32-0 at the break.

The Cumbrian side scored four more after the break to seal the win.

Bradley scored his second of the day four minutes after the restart while Jordan Burns made it 44-0 after 52 minutes.

Cornwall held out for another 20 minutes before Jordan Thomson and Ciaran Walker scored within two minutes of each other as Workington ended the day with 10 tries.

Workington remain fifth in League One, while Cornwall's eighth loss in nine games keeps them second-from-bottom of the third tier.