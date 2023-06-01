Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zane Tetevano played 122 games in the NRL before moving to Super League

Zane Tetevano will be out for an indefinite period for Leeds Rhinos with a "private" health concern, head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.

The Cook Islands and New Zealand forward, 32, had played 11 games for the Rhinos this season, with a career total of nine tries in 207 matches.

Tetevano, who plays at prop and back-row, played for Newcastle, Roosters and Penrith before his Leeds move in 2021.

"Zane had a health concern a week or two ago," Smith said.

"We're awaiting results from a specialist and further advice there."

There will also be absences for Aidan Sezer, Morgan Gannon and Harry Newman, all of whom limped out of the St Helens defeat last time out with issues.

"Aidan has a hamstring injury so he'll be five to six weeks, and Morgan has an ankle injury and is having surgery which is an eight-to-10 week injury," Smith told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Harry Newman has a 10-12 week hamstring injury. It is what it is, it's a combat sport."