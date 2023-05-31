Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Fifita spent six years at Wakefield before leaving in 2022

Tongan prop David Fifita has rejoined Super League's bottom side Wakefield Trinity until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old made 141 appearances for the club during a six-year spell before his contract expired last year.

Fifita, who had been playing for Entrance Tigers in Australia, has been called back to help a side who have lost all 13 league games in 2023.

"This is one of the hardest things I've had to do, leaving my family back in Australia," Fifita said.

"I want to concentrate on getting myself right and bringing that smile back to Wakefield fans."

Fifita has trained with the squad ahead of Sunday's Magic Weekend game against Leigh Leopards.

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth added: "He's a player that will make a huge difference to the dressing room and it's been great to have him training with us, with his leadership skills clear to see."