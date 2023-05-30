Leeds Rhinos: James McDonnell wins appeal and can play at Magic Weekend
James McDonnell will be free to play for Leeds against Castleford at Magic Weekend after successfully appealing against a two-match suspension.
The back-rower was sent off in the Rhinos' Super League loss to St Helens after a melee late on at Headingley.
McDonnell was subsequently given a Grade D charge of punching, but the match review panel "did not see a punch thrown" after analysing video evidence.
Leeds face second-from-bottom Castleford in Newcastle on Saturday.