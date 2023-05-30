Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James McDonnell (second right) was sent off against St Helens, in a match Leeds eventually lost in golden-point extra time

James McDonnell will be free to play for Leeds against Castleford at Magic Weekend after successfully appealing against a two-match suspension.

The back-rower was sent off in the Rhinos' Super League loss to St Helens after a melee late on at Headingley.

McDonnell was subsequently given a Grade D charge of punching, but the match review panel external-link "did not see a punch thrown" after analysing video evidence.

Leeds face second-from-bottom Castleford in Newcastle on Saturday.