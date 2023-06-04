Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Griffin (left) scored a hat-trick to turn the game around in the second-half

Betfred Super League Hull FC (6) 30 Tries: Houghton, Swift, Griffin 3, Hoy Goals: Clifford 3 Warrington (12) 18 Tries: Wrench 2, Williams Goals: Ratchford 3

Hull FC delivered an impressive second-half comeback to overcome Warrington Wolves in the final game of Magic Weekend at St James' Park.

The Wire led at half-time despite Hull's Danny Houghton replying to tries from Connor Wrench and George Williams.

That lead was wiped out and overhauled when Adam Swift and Josh Griffin, with two, crossed for Hull, but the Wire replied through Wrench's second.

Griffin completed a hat-trick to pull Hull clear before Tex Hoy settled it.

Hull FC: Hoy; McIntosh, Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Sao, Satae, Savelio, Lane.

Warrington: Dufty; Wrench, Minikin, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Dudson, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Mata'utia.

Interchanges: Bullock, Philbin, Walker, Green.

Referee: Jack Smith.