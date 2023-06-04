Close menu

Super League: Hull FC 30-18 Warrington Wolves - Josh Griffin hat-trick seals comeback

Rugby League

Hull FC's Josh Griffin and Adam Swift celebrate a try against Warrington
Josh Griffin (left) scored a hat-trick to turn the game around in the second-half
Betfred Super League
Hull FC (6) 30
Tries: Houghton, Swift, Griffin 3, Hoy Goals: Clifford 3
Warrington (12) 18
Tries: Wrench 2, Williams Goals: Ratchford 3

Hull FC delivered an impressive second-half comeback to overcome Warrington Wolves in the final game of Magic Weekend at St James' Park.

The Wire led at half-time despite Hull's Danny Houghton replying to tries from Connor Wrench and George Williams.

That lead was wiped out and overhauled when Adam Swift and Josh Griffin, with two, crossed for Hull, but the Wire replied through Wrench's second.

Griffin completed a hat-trick to pull Hull clear before Tex Hoy settled it.

More to follow.

Hull FC: Hoy; McIntosh, Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Sao, Satae, Savelio, Lane.

Warrington: Dufty; Wrench, Minikin, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Dudson, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Mata'utia.

Interchanges: Bullock, Philbin, Walker, Green.

Referee: Jack Smith.

5 comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 18:54

    How does Ben Currie get away with it.
    I once again comment on this Player.
    Powell Stats please for the Inept Currie

  • Comment posted by Geoff Teece, today at 18:51

    Wire have slipped back to their old ways. Well done Hull; terrific defence when under the cosh in the first half. Warrington won’t win anything continuing like this. I’ve seen it so many times in the 60 plus years that I have been supporting them . Well done Tonie Smith.

    • Reply posted by stirty, today at 18:59

      stirty replied:
      Tony not tonie

  • Comment posted by SV650s, today at 18:49

    "Old faithful..." - well done, FC! From a Wigan fan.

  • Comment posted by jim dawson, today at 18:49

    Its not how you start its how you finish, today and the season so far! Well played FC

