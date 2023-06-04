Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson scored four, for his 11th career hat-trick

Betfred Super League St Helens (16) 48 Tries: Hurrell 2, Percival, Makinson 4, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lussick Goals: Makinson 6 Huddersfield (6) 6 Try: Naiqama Goal: Connor

St Helens demolished Huddersfield to make it four wins in a row in all competitions, as Ian Watson's Giants continued their struggle for form.

Saints conceded first to Kevin Naiqama's try but replied through scores from Konrad Hurrell, Mark Percival and Tommy Makinson.

Giants folded after the break, as Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Hurrell crossed and Makinson added another three.

Joey Lussick finished off a sparkling break to add gloss to a dominant win.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Ritson; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Bell

Interchanges: Mata'utia, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Bibby, Naiqama, Marsters, Senior; Connor, Fages; English, Peats, Hill

Interchanges: Milner, Greenwood, Rushton, Ikahihifo

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.