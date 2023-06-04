Super League: St Helens 48-6 Huddersfield Giants - Saints move into top six
|Betfred Super League
|St Helens (16) 48
|Tries: Hurrell 2, Percival, Makinson 4, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lussick Goals: Makinson 6
|Huddersfield (6) 6
|Try: Naiqama Goal: Connor
St Helens demolished Huddersfield to make it four wins in a row in all competitions, as Ian Watson's Giants continued their struggle for form.
Saints conceded first to Kevin Naiqama's try but replied through scores from Konrad Hurrell, Mark Percival and Tommy Makinson.
Giants folded after the break, as Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Hurrell crossed and Makinson added another three.
Joey Lussick finished off a sparkling break to add gloss to a dominant win.
More to follow.
St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Ritson; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Bell
Interchanges: Mata'utia, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook
Huddersfield: Lolohea; Bibby, Naiqama, Marsters, Senior; Connor, Fages; English, Peats, Hill
Interchanges: Milner, Greenwood, Rushton, Ikahihifo
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.