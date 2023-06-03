Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh's Ben Reynolds (number 15) was sent off for a punch on Wakefield's David Fifita in the first half

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 4 Tries: Jowitt Leigh (10) 30 Tries: Lam 2, Mulhern, Ipape, Charnley Goals: Reynolds, Hardaker 4

Leigh made light of Ben Reynolds' first-half red card as they coasted to victory over winless Wakefield to earn their seventh win in a row.

Lachlan Lam's dazzling sixth-minute opening try was added to by Rob Mulhern as the Leopards took a 10-0 lead.

Reynolds was sent off for a punch on David Fifita but Trinity struggled even with their numerical advantage.

Edwin Ipape, Josh Charnley and Lam's second try sealed the win, before Max Jowitt's late consolation for Trinity.

The in-form Leopards moved up to fourth ahead of the later Magic Weekend games with their third win over Wakefield this season, with Super League's bottom side still searching for a win fourteen games into the season.

More to follow.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Lineham, Croft, Kay, Taufua, Dagger, Lino, Proctor, Hood, Bowden, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Crowther, Bowes, Battye, Fifita.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, Nisbet, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Wilde, Davis.

Sent off: Reynolds (27).

Sin-bin: Nisbet (29).

Referee: Aaron Moore.