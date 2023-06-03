Close menu

Super League: Wakefield Trinity 4-30 Leigh Leopards - 12-man Leopards coast to victory over winless Trinity

Leigh's Ben Reynolds was sent off for a punch on Wakefield's David Fifita
Betfred Super League
Wakefield (0) 4
Tries: Jowitt
Leigh (10) 30
Tries: Lam 2, Mulhern, Ipape, Charnley Goals: Reynolds, Hardaker 4

Leigh made light of Ben Reynolds' first-half red card as they coasted to victory over winless Wakefield to earn their seventh win in a row.

Lachlan Lam's dazzling sixth-minute opening try was added to by Rob Mulhern as the Leopards took a 10-0 lead.

Reynolds was sent off for a punch on David Fifita but Trinity struggled even with their numerical advantage.

Edwin Ipape, Josh Charnley and Lam's second try sealed the win, before Max Jowitt's late consolation for Trinity.

The in-form Leopards moved up to fourth ahead of the later Magic Weekend games with their third win over Wakefield this season, with Super League's bottom side still searching for a win fourteen games into the season.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Lineham, Croft, Kay, Taufua, Dagger, Lino, Proctor, Hood, Bowden, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Crowther, Bowes, Battye, Fifita.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, Nisbet, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Wilde, Davis.

Sent off: Reynolds (27).

Sin-bin: Nisbet (29).

Referee: Aaron Moore.

