Elliot Wallis scored a crucial try for Castleford in the first half

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 24 Tries: Olpherts, Bentley, Martin, Oledzki Goals: Martin 4 Castleford (10) 26 Tries: Miller, Wallis, Mellor 2, Qareqare Goals: Widdop 3

Jason Qareqare's late try earned a precious victory for Castleford against rivals Leeds at Magic Weekend and ended a six-game losing run for the Tigers.

Andy Last's side were rewarded for a tenacious performance, coming back from 10 points down to edge in front through Qareqare's try on the right.

Leeds, who have now lost three home games in a row, scored four tries, all converted by goalkicker Rhyse Martin.

But Cas scored five tries, with Gareth Widdop adding three goals, to prevail.

This final game of the first day of Magic Weekend threatened - on paper, at least - to be a predictable damp squib given Cas' struggles, but the tenacity of the Tigers and their raucous following turned that on its head.

They were made to work as Leeds kept pulling clear, but showed character in front of a crowd of 36,943 to come up with the points.

Rohan Smith will be scratching his head as to how Rhinos let this slip, losing to Castleford for a second time this season.

The hosts made the brighter start when Derrell Olpherts crossed after a looping pass to the left, but Castleford responded swiftly when Jordan Turner cut back against the grain and teed up Jacob Miller to cross.

Elliot Wallis showed pace and precision to keep himself inside the chalk and streak over for a second Tigers score, only for James Bentley to again swing the pendulum by racing onto a James McDonnell kick to bring it level before Martin's conversion.

Martin was put in by a fizzing cut-out ball by Blake Austin as Leeds powered ahead again, before Alex Mellor crossed against his old club to continue the topsy-turvy nature of the contest.

When Mikolaj Oledzki stomped over after Bentley broke the line and offloaded, it seemed as though Leeds had done enough.

But Mellor's second score and a fine finish from Qareqare - recalled this week from a loan spell at Bradford - sealed only Tigers' third league win this season, bringing joy and relief to Last and his staff as Cas moved six points clear of bottom side Wakefield.

Leeds: Handley; MacDonald, Roberts, Martin, Olpherts; Austin, Myler; Oledzki, O'Connor, Walters, McDonnell, Donaldson, Smith

Interchanges: Bentley, Johnson, Walters, Sangare

Castleford: Widdop; Qareqare, Mellor, Turner, Wallis; Broadbent, Miller; Watts, McShane, Matagi, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman

Interchanges: Martin, Mustapha, Hall, Griffin

Referee: Ben Thaler.