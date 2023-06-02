Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone made it 18 tries for the season with his treble, including this spectacular finish

Betfred Super League Wigan (8) 22 Tries: Wardle, French, Miski, Marshall, Smithies Goal: Smith Catalans (24) 46 Tries: Tomkins, Johnstone 3, Whitley 2, Mourgue, Romano Goals: Mourgue 7

Catalans Dragons thrashed Wigan to leapfrog Warrington at the top of the Super League on points difference with an exquisite attacking performance.

Winger Tom Johnstone ran in a hat-trick, back-rower Matt Whitley scored two, while Sam Tomkins, Arthur Mourgue and Arthur Romano also crossed.

Jake Wardle, Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Liam Marshall and Morgan Smithies scored Wigan's tries.

Yet they struggled for a platform as Catalans' big pack bossed the middle.

Even with full-back Jai Field back in their side, it was a disappointing afternoon for the Wigan fans housed in the Leazes End at St James' Park - not that you would know it as they chanted, sang and beat their drum throughout this crushing defeat.

Field's return had little overall impact, as Matt Peet's Warriors were missing several injured forwards and their patched up - and in places inexperienced - replacements were overrun by Steve McNamara's fired-up Dragons.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho and ex-Warriors front-rower Roman Navarette, ably assisted by the giant Mike McMeeken running just wider, drove Wigan back again and again, and when they tired, Julian Bousquet and Paul Seguier provided fresh legs.

On the back of the heavy industry, artisan class told, with Mourgue's hot-stepping, the craft and brains of Mitchell Pearce and Tomkins, and the finishing ability of Johnstone racking up the points.

Johnstone showed his dexterity to dot down in the corners, and leapt like Michael Jordan to grab his second with a towering claim.

They battered and hustled Wigan's right-edge defence, with Whitley and Romano both scoring from crash balls, while Mourgue's effort was all about sharp touches and footwork.

Wigan were never really in the game after Wardle's fine try on the left edge, but their scores from French and Miski showed glimpses of their sparkling edge attack.

Miski's try was a possible eight-point score given Catalans' indiscipline, but Harry Smith's first attempt went wide, leaving him with one from four on an off day with the boot.

Warrington could return to the top when they face Hull FC on Sunday, but Catalans will sit atop the summit for at least 24 hours.

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Field, Smith; Ellis, Powell, Byrne, Smithies, Farrell, Shorrocks

Interchanges: Cust, Mago, Hill, Nsemba

Catalans: Mourgue; Johnstone, Ikuvalu, Romano, Yaha; Pearce, Tomkins; Taukeiaho, McIlorum, Navarette, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia

Interchanges: Bousquet, Dezaria, May, Seguier

Referee: Liam Moore.