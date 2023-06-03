Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Burgess scored his third try of the season for Salford

Betfred Super League Salford (10) 26 Tries: Burgess, Sio, Atkin Goals: Sneyd 7 Hull KR (12) 16 Tries: Minchella, King, Hall Goals: Coote 2

Salford made it seven wins from their past eight games with a late flurry of points to pull clear of Hull KR for victory in match one of Magic Weekend.

Rovers took the lead through Elliot Minchella before Joe Burgess replied, though George King's try restored a lead going into the half-time break.

Marc Sneyd's boot again kept Salford in it, punishing indiscipline, as Rovers added a third try through Ryan Hall.

Late scores for ex-Rovers duo Ken Sio and Chris Atkin earned Salford victory.

Defeat for Hull KR was compounded by the withdrawal of back-rower James Batchelor following a challenge in the first half, with the Rovers player taken to hospital - albeit conscious and speaking.

They also lost Lachlan Coote to a head injury assessment, which, given his previous issues with concussions, could be a genuine concern in his final season at Craven Park.

Salford now move two points behind leaders Warrington, who play on Sunday, while Rovers are four points off top spot.

This game, though first on the bill, promised much as it pitted two in-form sides and packed with gamebreakers, although the quality level did not quite live up to the drama.

An enthusiastic crowd, fringed by partisan factions at both ends of the ground, were treated to a tense affair, see-sawing, that was not decided until late on.

Paul Rowley's Salford looked to Sneyd's boot to keep them in the game on a sapping afternoon, and his kicking out of hand and from the tee were again impressive.

The rare moments of genuine quality stood out like a sore thumb, such as Batchelor's offload to put Matt Parcell into space for Minchella's score, while Burgess was sent over by Brodie Croft's scorching break.

King's try was all raw-boned power while Hall showed acrobatic ability to touch down spectacularly in the corner, but it was not enough for Rovers.

Ryan Brierley showed he had plenty of gears to move through against a tiring defence to send Sio over, while Atkin finished off after a beautifully constructed move carved the Robins open up the middle.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Atkin, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Bourouh, Ormondroyd, Sidlow, Hellewell.

Hull KR: Coote; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C. Hall, R. Hall; Litten, Lewis; Sue, Parcell, Hadley, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: King, Storton, Wood, Luckley.

Referee: Chris Kendall.