New signing David Weetman's second try in as many games pout Cornwall ahead after seven minutes

Cornwall boss Mike Abbot was left to rue a 10-minute period either side of half-time as his team lost 42-10 at home to North Wales Crusaders.

Tries from David Weetman and Liam Whitton saw the Choughs lead 10-6 after half-an-hour of their League One game.

But they conceded three tries in a 10-minute period either side of half-time before going on to ship three more for a seventh loss in eight games.

"I thought we gave ourselves a chance in the first half," Abbot said.

"We stuck to a game plan really well for 40 minutes, lost our way a little bit in the last seven minutes of it and came away from the plan," he added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

The loss keeps Cornwall second-from-bottom of League One ahead of a long trip to Workington next week.

"Even though we went in at half-time down, I thought coming downhill with the subs we had on the bench, the way we rotated it, we should have had enough in us to get over," Abbot added.

"But fair play to North Wales, they ran really hard and when they got on the front foot they played on the front foot with a lot of energy."