Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

York Valkyrie are unbeaten in league and cup competitions so far this season

York Valkyrie thrashed Warrington Wolves to maintain their perfect start to the Women's Super League season.

Liv Whitehead and Tara Jane Stanley grabbed two tries each in a 44-4 win that extended their lead at the top of Group 1 of the competition.

Meanwhile, Elise Gater scored a hat-trick as Leigh Leopards cruised to a 58-10 win against Salford in Group 2.

And Wigan Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants 30-20 for their first Super League win of the season.

Four first-half tries had the visitors in a strong position, with Bethany Hayes, Vicky Molyneux and Eva Hunter completing the win.