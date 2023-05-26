Close menu

Super League: Leigh Leopards 30-12 Warrington Wolves - Leaders beaten as Josh Charnley shines

Betfred Super League
Leigh (20) 30
Tries: O'Brien 2, Briscoe, Charnley, Reynolds Goals: Reynolds 5
Warrington (12) 12
Tries: Williams, Philbin Goals: Ratchford 2

Leigh Leopards moved within four points of the Super League summit with a fine win over leaders Warrington Wolves - their eighth victory of the season.

Former Wires Gareth O'Brien, who scored two tries, and Josh Charnley crossed, along with Tom Briscoe and Ben Reynolds for Adrian Lam's side.

Daryl Powell's Wire had only lost to Wigan and champions St Helens this season before this away defeat.

Their points came from George Williams and Joe Philbin's first-half scores.

After dominating the Championship with a star-studded side, Lam's Leigh have made equally impressive waves in the Super League following promotion and any thoughts of battling the drop have been replaced by dreams of play-off glory.

In boss Adrian's son Lachlan they have one of the choice playmakers in the division and his prompting alongside the steady boot of Reynolds and the subtlety of loose-forward John Asiata has been key to their form.

He teed up O'Brien's opening score, with a burst off the scrum, while Reynolds delivered Briscoe's score, and a combination of the pivots created Charnley's try.

Star hooker Edwin Ipape parted the defence for O'Brien's second, while Reynolds profited from an error to streak downfield for his try and added a fifth goal to his tally.

Warrington never quite got a grip of their hosts but the class of Williams could not be contained when he finished off a Daryl Clark break, while Philbin was also the recipient of a sharp pass from the same player for his score.

Desperate defending denied them further scores, as Matt Dufty and Matty Ashton went close.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Halton, Davis [Wilde]

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Dean; Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, McGuire, Clark

Interchanges: Kasiano, Philbin, Dudson, Minikin [Bullock]

  • Comment posted by GeoffreyTrueman, today at 22:48

    Loving the freshness being brought by, not only the Leopards, but also Hull KR. Great to see the usual suspects being pushed by someone different. As for Leigh, the Lam family is doing them proud. They are playing with flair and confidence, so who knows how far they can take this. If Derek Beaumont had been offered the playoffs at the start of the season, he’d have taken it gladly....

  • Comment posted by Jeff H, today at 22:45

    Happy for all fans to say it wasn’t Leigh winning it was their team playing bad. All I can say is in that case there must be a lot of bad teams out there 😁

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 22:39

    Too many football fans on this HYS. Rugby League deserves better!

    • Reply posted by hlstory man, today at 22:43

      hlstory man replied:
      Which ones do you mean?

  • Comment posted by Turnabout, today at 22:37

    Another fantastic performance from the Warrington "rejects " It shows quite clearly the value of having a coach who can motivate his team and in the process achieve extraordinary feats.Take a bow Mr Lam.

  • Comment posted by Pientries, today at 22:31

    Great win for Leigh, they really have brought something different to the league this year

  • Comment posted by Anfield Legend, today at 22:23

    Don't be fooled, Warrington are serial bottlers and will win jack !

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 22:20

    Wolfie the Warrington mascot is looking like a right plonker now trying hitch a ride up and belittling Leigh for not having a train station you could catch the bus instead and be here in 30 minutes, biggest underachievers ever are wire.

  • Comment posted by no rolls, today at 22:17

    Does Wolfie no the way home he could follow the droves leaving before the end if he doesn’t great win Leigh

  • Comment posted by Jimmy-Gabriel , today at 22:16

    A win over the plastic scousers, fabulous

  • Comment posted by Leyther34, today at 22:13

    A very, very good performance from Leigh. A fully deserved victory. Warrington wasn't bad, just Leigh was too good

  • Comment posted by thickskinned chemistry , today at 22:10

    Incredible

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 22:06

    the future is bright for Leigh

  • Comment posted by Willie, today at 21:56

    The Warrington club is terrified of success. Year after year they get into a position of strength then fold.
    It's as if winning is a massive psychological hurdle they just can't get over.
    I hope you sort it, lads. But we've been here so often.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 21:52

    Fully deserved win. It wasn’t that Warrington were bad, Leigh were excellent. Come on wire fans congratulate a good team rather than put your own team down.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 21:52

    Onwards and upwards for the Leopards. Dare to dream!

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, today at 21:51

    Pathetic performance. We need to pull ourselves together and get back to how we were performing at the start of the season. Title winning sides don’t lose like this!!

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 21:53

      Dave replied:
      Just admit Leigh were better. They didn’t allow you to play.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 21:51

    We're going to win the Leigh 😆

