Josh Charnley scored a superb try against his former club to help Leigh continue their excellent 2023

Betfred Super League Leigh (20) 30 Tries: O'Brien 2, Briscoe, Charnley, Reynolds Goals: Reynolds 5 Warrington (12) 12 Tries: Williams, Philbin Goals: Ratchford 2

Leigh Leopards moved within four points of the Super League summit with a fine win over leaders Warrington Wolves - their eighth victory of the season.

Former Wires Gareth O'Brien, who scored two tries, and Josh Charnley crossed, along with Tom Briscoe and Ben Reynolds for Adrian Lam's side.

Daryl Powell's Wire had only lost to Wigan and champions St Helens this season before this away defeat.

Their points came from George Williams and Joe Philbin's first-half scores.

After dominating the Championship with a star-studded side, Lam's Leigh have made equally impressive waves in the Super League following promotion and any thoughts of battling the drop have been replaced by dreams of play-off glory.

In boss Adrian's son Lachlan they have one of the choice playmakers in the division and his prompting alongside the steady boot of Reynolds and the subtlety of loose-forward John Asiata has been key to their form.

He teed up O'Brien's opening score, with a burst off the scrum, while Reynolds delivered Briscoe's score, and a combination of the pivots created Charnley's try.

Star hooker Edwin Ipape parted the defence for O'Brien's second, while Reynolds profited from an error to streak downfield for his try and added a fifth goal to his tally.

Warrington never quite got a grip of their hosts but the class of Williams could not be contained when he finished off a Daryl Clark break, while Philbin was also the recipient of a sharp pass from the same player for his score.

Desperate defending denied them further scores, as Matt Dufty and Matty Ashton went close.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Halton, Davis [Wilde]

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Dean; Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, McGuire, Clark

Interchanges: Kasiano, Philbin, Dudson, Minikin [Bullock]