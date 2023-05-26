Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Emily Rudge (centre) was a thorn in Leeds' side for St Helens, scoring twice

Betfred Women's Super League Leeds (6) 18 Tries: Casey, Hardcastle, Heyward Goals: Hayward 3 St Helens (20) 38 Tries: Rudge 2, Hoyle 2, Burke, McColm, Mottershead Goals: Taylor 5

St Helens got their Women's Super League season up and running with a convincing victory over reigning champions Leeds.

Emily Rudge and Shona Hoyle scored twice, while Leah Burke, Luci McColm and Katie Mottershead also crossed for a first league win in 2023.

Leeds showed their own threat in an entertaining game in sapping heat.

Caitlin Casey, former Saints star Amy Hardcastle and Eloise Hayward crossed as the Rhinos slipped to defeat.

There was much to be pleased about for Saints coach Matty Smith, as they bounced back from defeat by leaders York Valkyrie against another of the favourites for silverware.

Amy Taylor, who kicked five goals, was also a threat out of hand and supplied passes for Rudge to pierce the Rhinos backline, and Jodie Cunningham followed suit for Hoyle.

Burke's try out wide came from a McColm offload, while a stunning break from Cunningham and a terrific pass from the returning Faye Gaskin teed up Hoyle for another.

Further line-breaks saw McColm and Mottershead into space for their scores, as Saints pulled clear.

By contrast, this is a second loss from three for Leeds, as a team coping with a reshuffle of personnel - having also lost to York so far this season.

Lois Forsell's Rhinos have lost half-back Georgia Roche and superstar outside back Fran Goldthorp to the Australian National Rugby League Women's league, and will now see Georgia Hale depart.

However, they were game, and with Sophie Nuttall at full-back and Tasha Gaines and Casey in the halves, there is promise.

Nuttall skimmed the line before delivering a crash ball for Casey, while the former Saint Hardcastle, playing in the back row, ripped through to add her score.

Heyward finished off a fine move after sharp hands stripped Saints for numbers, but the hosts were unable to close down their opponents.

Leeds: Nuttall; Hayward, Butcher, Robinson, Moxon; Casey, Gaines; Northrop, Bennett, Anderson, Hardcastle, Dainton, Hale

Interchanges: Cudjoe, Frain, Glynn, Lockwood [Hulme]

St Helens: Harris; Partington, Travis, McColm, Burke; Gaskin. Taylor; Crowl, Jones, Stott, Hoyle, Rudge, Cunningham

Interchanges: Whtifield, Birchall, Bridge, Mottershead [Hook]

Referee: Matty Lynn