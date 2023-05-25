This was only the second Super League match of the season to be level after 80 minutes

Betfred Super League Hull KR (4) 22 Tries: R Hall, Parcell, Batchelor, Johnson Goals: Lewis 3 Wigan (10) 26 Tries: Farrell 3, Marshall 2, Miski Goals: Smith

Liam Farrell scored a hat-trick including the winning try to give Wigan a golden-point victory over Hull KR in a memorable Super League game.

Wigan had trailed 22-14 with just over 10 minutes left before Liam Marshall's second try and Abbas Miski tied it up.

After a first-half score from Ryan Hall, Hull KR had scored 18 unanswered points with Matt Parcell, James Batchelor and Luis Johnson going over.

The Warriors' comeback sees them remain second, two points behind Warrington.

After soaking up early pressure, Wigan were ruthless when given a chance to attack as Marshall unselfishly passed for Farrell to touch down the opening try.

Hull's response owed everything to Hall, as the veteran winger held off two defenders to get the ball down in the corner for his eighth try of the season and 234th of his Super League career.

The visitors went ahead again and for the second time, it was thanks to the Marshall-Farrell combination with the loose forward grabbing his second try of the evening to give Wigan a 10-4 half-time lead.

Shortly after the restart, Marshall went from creator to finisher as he got one down in the corner as Wigan zipped the passes across the line with Bevan French feeding the left-winger.

That put them 14-4 up, but the 10-point advantage did not last long as Australian hooker Parcell forced his way over from close range.

The home side were reduced to 12 as Hall was sin-binned for tackling French without the ball yet despite having a man less, Batchelor powered over with Mikey Lewis' goal putting them ahead for the first time.

When Lewis converted Johnson's try, they led by eight with just over 10 minutes remaining, but the Warriors showed tremendous resilience.

Marshall halved the deficit with his second score, before they went the whole length of the field with their set of six in the last minute. Lebanon winger Miski produced one of the finishes of the season to score in the corner with both feet off the ground in the final seconds.

Harry Smith missed the chance to win it with the conversion, as the scores finished level after 80 minutes.

Lewis then hit the post with a drop-goal attempt before a piece of magic from French proved decisive as his blistering burst of pace and change of direction opened up the defence for him to set up Farrell for his hat-trick and the winning score.

Hull KR: Ryan; C Hall, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, R Hall; Lewis, Litten; Sue, Parcell, Hadley, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Storton, Wood, Johnson, Luckley

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Hampshire, Smith; Ellis, Powell, Byrne, Smithies, Farrell, Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Mago, Hill, O'Neill, Nsemba.

Referee: J Smith