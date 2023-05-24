Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris Atkin has been ever-present in Salford's first 13 matches of the season

Salford half-back Chris Atkin has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils from Hull KR for the 2020 season and has scored 12 tries in 64 appearances.

"It is really positive news that the club continues to show growth and progression with the extended contract to Chris," head coach Paul Rowley told the club website. external-link

"He is an absolute pleasure to work with and such a valuable asset to our club."