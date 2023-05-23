Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Shaun Kenny-Dowall will wind down a 17-year career at the end of the season

New Zealand international Shaun Kenny-Dowall will retire from rugby league with Hull KR at the end of this season and join the Robins coaching staff.

The 35-year-old won an NRL premiership with Sydney Roosters and represented his country on 17 occasions, scoring nine tries.

Kenny-Dowall, who also played for Newcastle Knights before coming to Rovers, has played 351 senior games.

"This sport has given me everything," Kenny-Dowall said.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey. I'll reflect on it all at the end of the season.

"Until then though, it's all to play for. I'll continue to love every moment I have left on the field as a Robin.

"For 2024, I'm honoured to be taking on a new exciting challenge here at Hull KR, mentoring the club's future stars from the Academy up to the First Team."

Rovers have signed North Queensland Cowboys and Kiwis international Peta Hiku to fill a centre berth next season.