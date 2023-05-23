Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Croft made 22 appearances for Wakefield before leaving at the end of 2022

Wakefield Trinity have re-signed centre Jack Croft on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old left Trin at the end of the 2022 season and has returned to England after a brief spell with Australian side Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

He could feature for the winless Super League side against Catalans on Friday.