Jack Croft: Wakefield Trinity re-sign centre after Australian stint
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity have re-signed centre Jack Croft on a deal until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old left Trin at the end of the 2022 season and has returned to England after a brief spell with Australian side Wynnum Manly Seagulls.
He could feature for the winless Super League side against Catalans on Friday.
"I'm really pleased to be back at Wakefield and looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead," he told the club website.