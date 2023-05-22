Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England prop Tyler Dupree has had a transfer request turned down by Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils have confirmed that they turned down a transfer request from prop Tyler Dupree.

The England international has asked for a move, with reports linking him with a move Super League rivals Hull KR.

The Humberside club are said to have offered a six-figure transfer fee external-link for the 23-year-old, who has two years left on his deal at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said Dupree is "a big part of our plans going forward".

"We have strongly refused the request," he said.

"As a club, we are committed to retaining our players and after a recent extension, Tyler is contracted until the end of 2025."

Dupree has made 13 appearances this season for Salford, who are sixth in the Super League table and beat Huddersfield on Saturday to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.