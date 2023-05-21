Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Peta Hiku's New Zealand were knocked out of last year's World Cup by Australia at the semi-final stage

New Zealand international Peta Hiku will join Hull KR at the start of the 2024 Super League season after agreeing a three-year contract with Rovers.

Hiku will complete the year with NRL club North Queensland Cowboys before returning to England, having previously had a short spell with Warrington.

"It's a real capture to have Peta join us," said Rovers coach Willie Peters. external-link

Hiku, 30, started all of New Zealand's games at last year's World Cup, helping the Kiwis to the semi-finals.

Peters said of the versatile Hiku: "We've earmarked Peta to play full-back for us next season with him playing there through the grades and in the NRL.

"However, Peta's versatility will be an asset to us next season as he can play full-back, five-eighth and centre equally well. Peta is a strong leader and a motivated winner."

Hull KR are third in Super League, four points behind leaders Warrington, and will host Salford in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.