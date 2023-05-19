Chris Hill has signed a new deal at Huddersfield Giants

England prop Chris Hill has signed a new two-year contract at Super League side Huddersfield Giants.

Hill joined the Giants in 2021 and has made 29 appearances for the club, as well as playing for England at the 2021 World Cup.

The 35-year-old Wiganer previously played 296 games for Warrington, with whom he won the Challenge Cup in 2019.

"I'm buzzing, I've come here at the later end of my career and it's given me a real boost," said Hill.

"I am delighted to stay here and of course see my career out here."

The club's managing director Richard Thewlis said: "The agreement with Chris was always one based on honesty and trust and when he said he wants to stay here and achieve his goals of medals in the claret and gold then that's an easy one for us to buy into and agree as a club.

"Ian will talk, I'm sure, about his undoubted abilities as a player and one who was a stand out in the World Cup but of equal importance are the standards he sets as a professional prop forward day in day out who is still at the top of his game.

"We have a number of younger players in and around Chris and he sets a great example as a leader and one who is rightly looked up to in our group as a man to be followed.

"There are reasons that Chris has and continues to have the career he does which set a great example for all to follow. This, in short, is excellent news for our clubs short, medium and long term aspirations."