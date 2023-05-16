Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Frankie Halton joined Hull KR from Championship side Featherstone Rovers in 2021

Leigh Leopards have signed second row Frankie Halton on a two-and-a-half-year deal after Hull KR agreed to release him from his contract.

The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with the Robins last July.

The Ireland international scored seven tries in 27 appearances

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told the club website: external-link "After internal discussions, we have decided Frankie's release was the best outcome for him and the club moving forward."

Halton posted on Twitter that he "can't wait to get back to my hometown club and get going".