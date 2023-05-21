Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup York Knights (8) 36 Tries: Butterworth 3, Daley, Brown, Thompson, Dee Goals: Glover 4 London Broncos (12) 12 Tries: Walker, Bassett Goals: O Leyland 2

Olly Butterworth's debut hat-trick of tries helped York Knights beat fellow Championship side London Broncos to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The hosts trailed 12-8 at half-time despite Butterworth crossing twice.

Alex Walker and Jarred Bassett scored tries for the Broncos in reply, with Oli Leyland converting both.

But York stretched well clear after the break as Josh Daley, Joe Brown, Jordan Thompson, Butterworth and Jesse Dee all crossed to seal victory.

The pairing of these two clubs in the sixth-round draw meant at least one Championship side would make it through to the last eight and, after defeats for Halifax and Batley on Friday, York are the sole representative from outside Super League to reach the quarter-finals.

York, who narrowly won a league fixture between the sides two weeks prior to their Challenge Cup meeting, made a perfect start with a try inside two minutes.

London failed to cleanly gather the kick-off and winger Butterworth, who has struggled with injury since joining from Sheffield at the start of the 2022 season, grounded Dee's grubber kick to score the opener.

Walker quickly went over in response and Bassett outpaced the York defence to extend the Broncos' lead to eight points, but the visitors were pegged back by Butterworth's second from Thompson's pass.

That try gave the home side impetus heading into half-time and they scored 28 points without reply after the interval to secure a comfortable passage into the last eight for the first time since 2004.

York: Brown; Towse, Glover, Dee, Butterworth; Cunningham, Daley; Thompson, Jubb, Michael, Field, Clarkson, Kirmond.

Interchanges: Kirby, Harrison, Teanby, Ta'ai.

London Broncos: Walker; Ulberg, Bassett, Waine, Macani; O Leyland, Raiwalui; Stock, Davis, Bienek, Lovell, Natoli, Parata.

Interchanges: B Leyland, Albert, Williams, Horsman.

Referee: James Vella