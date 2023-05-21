Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Castleford (4) 8 Tries: Fonua, Tate Hull FC (22) 32 Tries: Griffin, Swift 3, Brown, Lane Goals: Clifford 4

Hull FC conjured up thoughts of a first Wembley trip in six years as they scored six tries to win comfortably at Castleford and reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Hull had the game virtually sewn up inside half an hour as they led 22-0.

After an opening try from Josh Griffin, two for winger Adam Swift and one for Jack Brown, Mahe Fonua got one back.

But Swift completed his treble and Jordan Lane crossed too - and Will Tate scored the lone Cas second-half try.

Jake Clifford kicked four of his six efforts at goals as the Black and Whites eased to victory.

Hull have not been to Wembley since their back-to-back Challenge Cup final wins over Warrington and Wigan in 2016 and 2017.

But head coach Tony Smith is a three-times winner himself, having coached Warrington to Challenge Cup final wins in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

And Smith's current side seem capable of going further, having looked right back on song after their poor start to the season.

Their fourth straight win booked a home tie with St Helens in the quarter-final draw made straight after the game at Wheldon Road.

Josh Griffin came off the bench to score the first of the six Hull tries at Wheldon Road.

After having one early try disallowed by video referee Ben Thaler, it took eight minutes for Hull to go ahead when full-back Tex Hoy picked out back-row forward Griffin to score.

Hull then scored again on 24 minutes when Clifford's teasing grubber kick down the left channel ricocheted kindly back for him to regain possession and send Swift over.

Swift then scored again five minutes later when he exchanged passes with centre Liam Sutcliffe before diving over in the left corner. And more superb handling again cut Castleford apart to set up try number four for Brown.

Tigers finally responded in the 38th minute when ex-Black and Whites winger Fonua collected a fine pass from Alex Sutcliffe to go over in the right corner.

But Lane finished well from Jake Trueman's pass before Swift completed his hat-trick try on 61 minutes when Clifford threw an exquisite long pass to send him over in the left corner.

Castleford added a second try when Tate finished a neat move but Paul McShane again missed the conversion.

Hull then finished with 12 men after Griffin was sin-binned for dissent after having a try ruled out late on.

Castleford: Broadbent; Fonua, Sutcliffe, Turner, Tate; Westerman, McShane; Massey, Lawler, Matagi, Martin, Mellor, Hall.

Interchanges: Griffin, Mustapha, Robb, Hookem.

Hull: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Satae, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, Gardiner, Staveley.

Sin-bin: Griffin (75).

Referee: Liam Moore.