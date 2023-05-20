Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Marc Sneyd kicked seven goals and scored a try on a night where his boot proved vital

Betfred Challenge Cup Salford (24) 42 Tries: Costello, Gerrard, Watkins, Williams 2, Burgess, Sneyd Goals: Sneyd 7 Huddersfield (16) 40 Tries: Hewitt, Yates 3, Bibby, Lolohea, Naiqama Goals: Connor 6

Salford hung on against Huddersfield to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in a topsy-turvy game which keeps up pressure on Giants boss Ian Watson.

The Red Devils raced into a 24-0 lead with Matt Costello, Alex Gerrard, Kallum Watkins and Rhys Williams tries.

Scores from Sam Hewitt, Jake Bibby and a Luke Yates double brought the Giants back within two just after the break.

Joe Burgess, Williams and Marc Sneyd tries were key as Tui Lolohea, Kevin Naiqama and Yates made for a nervy end.

Jake Connor's missed conversion, the only one he did not land, proved the difference as the Giants matched Salford's seven scores.

Watson had helped the Red Devils to a Wembley cup final appearance and a Grand Final outing during his time in charge, and had taken Huddersfield to last year's cup showpiece at Tottenham.

His side were tipped for success in 2023 but have yet to find a rhythm at all, losing seven of their opening 11 Super League games and now slipping out of the cup.

They came so close to an unlikely victory as they chased down Salford twice, the impressive Yates scoring a hat-trick with his aggressive carrying and turn of pace.

Bibby scored against his former club, as did Lolohea, but the former Salford stars were left to rue missed opportunities and Connor's missed shot for golden point.

While Giants showed a cutting edge, the ease with which Salford built points is the warning sign for Watson, whose sides usually pride themselves on being defensively sound and well-drilled.

In contrast, Paul Rowley's Salford have been impressive, with an attack fired by halves Marc Sneyd and Brodie Croft providing magic with their complementing styles.

Sneyd in particular was influential with a series of high kicks causing chaos at the back and utilising the aerial threat of Burgess and Williams.

Croft showed his own subtlety to thread through for Watkins, but the real concern will be how they almost let slip a commanding position to a side hunting points.

Salford: Brierley; Williams, Cross, Costello, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Gerrard, Stone, Watkins, Hellewell.

Interchanges: Addy, Partington, Dupree, Longstaff.

Huddersfield: Pryce; Halsall, Marsters, Naiqama, J. Bibby; Connor, Fages, Hill, O'Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, Hewitt, Rushton.

Interchanges: Lolohea, Ikahihifo, Yates, Greenwood.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.