Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matty Ashton (left) scored twice to help Warrington to victory over Catalans

Betfred Challenge Cup Catalans (6) 14 Tries: Romano, Johnstone, Ikuvalu Goals: Mourgue Warrington (12) 16 Tries: Ashton 2, Dufty Goals: Ratchford

Matty Ashton's late try took Warrington Wolves into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with victory over Catalans, who missed two of their three goal-kicks.

Ashton and Matt Dufty tries and two Stefan Ratchford goals built a 12-0 lead, with Arthur Romano scoring a converted try in reply.

Catalans responded as Tom Johnstone and Matt Ikuvalu crossed, but Arthur Mourgue was unable to convert.

It proved costly as Ashton's score left the Dragons trailing by two points.

It was the second time the Wire have won in Perpignan this season, having just edged Steve McNamara's side in the league as well.

It was a repeat of the 2018 Challenge Cup final which saw Dragons make history with their first major trophy and the first time a non-English club had won the competition.

There was to be no repeat of that, despite Romano's score from Mike McMeeken's pass which preceded a second-half fightback through Tom Johnstone's trademark finish out wide and another Ikuvalu score - his third in as many appearances.

Warrington showed their class, particularly with England captain George Williams orchestrating for the opening two scores from Ashton and Dufty.

The match-winning try was a result of punishing Catalans' knock-on 10 metres out with a knockout blow, as Ashton touched down with less than three to go.

Catalans: Mourgue; Romano, Whitley, Ikuvalu, Johnstone; Pearce, Tomkins, Dezaria, McIlorum, McMeeken, Seguier, Ma'u, Garcia.

Interchanges: Bousquet, Navarrete, Taukeiaho, Zenon.

Warrington: Dufty; J. Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater, Bullock, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, McGuire, Harrison.

Interchanges: Kasiano, Philbin, Walker, Dudson.

Referee: Jack Smith.