Hull KR's Kane Linnett scored the first try of the match in the first minute

Betfred Challenge Cup Hull KR (32) 50 Tries: Linnett 2, Ryan 3, Kenny-Dowall 2, Lewis, Luckley Goals: Lewis 5, Wood 2 Batley (0) 0

Super League high-flyers Hull KR thrashed Championship side Batley Bulldogs with nine unanswered tries to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Two tries each from Kane Linnett, Ethan Ryan and captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall had Rovers cruising 32-0 at the break.

Mikey Lewis and Sam Luckley then added to the pile of tries against a side 14 places below them in English rugby league's pyramid.

Ryan completed his hat-trick as the hosts brought up 50 points late on.

It took just a minute for Linnett to cross for the game's first score, and it triggered a first-half spree that put the tie beyond the Bulldogs' reach by half-time.

Linnett had his double inside 13 minutes, while it took Ryan until halfway through the opening period to get his.

Kenny-Dowell, who sent Ryan over for his second, then completed a dominant half with the next two tries.

Batley, who are fifth in the Championship table after 11 games, continued to find it hard to stem the flow of points from a Rovers side that have been the top-flight's early surprise package this season.

Victory was completed with Ryan strolling in for his hat-trick with eight minutes left.

Hull KR: Ryan, Wood, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Laulu-Togaga'e, Kennedy, Litten, Hadley, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Storton, Keinhorst, Luckley, Aydin.

Batley: McGowen, Johnson, Hodson, Buchanan, Campbell, White, Woods, Gledhill, Kaye, Lillycrop, Manning, Walshaw, Reilly.

Interchanges: Meadows, Flynn, Ward, Blake.

Referee: Tom Grant.