Kane Linnett represented Scotland on nine occasions

Back-rower Kane Linnett has signed a one-year contract extension with Super League side Hull KR to stay until the end of the 2024 season.

The 34-year-old has 33 tries in 92 games for Rovers since arriving from North Queensland Cowboys in 2019, with four tries in 10 outings this season.

Linnett has been a regular on the Robins' left edge, forging partnerships with Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Ryan Hall.

"My body feels good," Linnett said of his decision to continue.

"I missed a fair chunk last year with the bicep injury and it was probably good for my body to have a bit of a break.

"I haven't missed much footy this year and I still feel like I'm contributing to the team and doing my job. As long as I'm doing those things, I'm happy."

Boss Willie Peters added: "Kane is a well-respected, senior player in our team and has been great support for me in my first year at the club.

"He's still playing at a very high level each week and he's an important member of our team. We're delighted that will continue into 2024."