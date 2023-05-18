Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round Dates: 19-21 May Coverage: Leeds v Wigan [Sat, 14:30 BST] live on BBC One, Castleford v Hull FC [Sun, 15:00 BST] live on BBC Two, selected ties on BBC local radio

The Challenge Cup gods often have a delicious sense of devilment when they decide who should play against each other in rugby league's oldest knock-out trophy.

The Super League clubs come into the competition for the first time this year this weekend, and there is intrigue, plus fascinating plot lines attached to each of the eight ties.

The BBC have chosen to televise the Leeds v Wigan game on BBC One this Saturday afternoon, and it's not hard to see why.

Their combined cup pedigree is unmatched. The two clubs have appeared in 59 finals between them. Wigan have won the thing a record 20 times, Leeds are next best at 14.

For both, a trip to Wembley is expected each year. But it's their most recent Super League encounter that makes this a must-watch occasion.

Last Friday night they conjured up one of the oddest games you'll see. Wigan led 14-6 at half-time; it probably should have been more.

Leeds were flat, mistake-riddled and reduced to 12 men when Zane Tetevano was sent off just before the break.

But, in a barely believable second half, the whole match was turned on its head. Leeds made light of their one-man disadvantage to run in six tries and turn an utterly lost cause into a 40-18 win.

Grab your popcorn and pull up your seats because you won't want to miss how round two of this incredible contest plays out.

Tigers wounded, will Hull pounce?

On Sunday the BBC cameras point the way of Castleford v Hull at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle - Wheldon Road - on BBC Two.

It's 37 years since Cas last lifted the cup in a Wembley classic against Hull KR. In 2023 this competition represents their best chance of salvaging a miserable season.

Castleford Tigers left it too late to fully brandish their claws against Hull FC in round one of Super League

And they will also hope to use the memories of their own barely believable second-half fightback to inspire them this weekend.

On the opening Sunday of this season, Cas were losing 32-6 to Hull with an hour gone, and they looked like a team of strangers.

Astonishingly, they managed 24 points in 20 minutes, and only the full-time hooter saved Hull from an embarrassing implosion as Cas came up just two points short.

For Hull, sanity has returned after a seven-match losing streak. The win record is now three from the past three, and they'll start as narrow favourites.

Championship clubs look to have their say

If you're looking for a cup upset you may glance towards the Halifax versus St Helens game on Friday night. It's unlikely.

The team formerly known as the 'Blue Sox' and now monikered 'Panthers' are a more than handy Championship outfit. And Saints will shudder at the memory of how difficult Halifax made it for them for a long time in the semi-final four years ago.

Paul Wellens' Saints, struggling to find their mojo at times this year, looked hot in the second half of last week's Super League victory over Salford and you'd expect a win with relative comfort.

On the same night, Championship Batley face a tall order going to Hull KR, Super League's surprise package of 2023.

There will be one Championship side guaranteed a place in the next round, because York host London in what you might dub the "Dick Turpin Derby".

Familiar faces return, and forlorn France to have spotlight

The rest are all-Super League affairs, and some mouth-watering matches await.

Those Challenge Cup gods were probably chuckling when they paired Salford and Huddersfield together.

For whatever reason it just hasn't been happening for Huddersfield this year. Outsiders have been scratching their heads at their lack of consistency, despite having the deepest squad in the top flight.

So, just when coach Ian Watson needs a morale-lifting cup win to hopefully fire up an otherwise misfiring season, he finds his side drawn against his old club Salford.

I'm not sure why, but there are plenty of Red Devils supporters who have turned Watson into a villain, despite the fact that he led them to untold on-field riches when he was in charge there.

Salford are looking really good this year - last weekend's defeat by St Helens apart - and they'd love to make life even more uncomfortable for their former coach.

Wakefield's tale is one of unremitting woe in 2023. Not a win in sight, and threatening to be rechristened "Wakefield Nil" after five times failing to score in their opening 12 Super League matches.

One of those big, fat zeros was against Leigh, who travel to Trinity on Friday.

When, a couple of years ago, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont targeted a Challenge Cup final appearance for his club, it seemed a flight of fancy, but the newly-named Leopards are roaring and purring in equal measure. Wembley is no longer a distant dream.

Their coach, former Papua New Guinea international Adrian Lam, first came to England as a player with Wigan in 2001 with an ambition to play in the cup final. He achieved that and was unlucky not to be named the Lance Todd Trophy winner for man of the match in a famous win over St Helens.

What price him leading his new club on an adventure that ends in August at Wembley? They'll certainly be confident of beating Trinity at this first stage.

Of course, that leaves what could prove to be the tie of the round - Catalans against Warrington.

Warrington are back on it after a blip against St Helens and Wigan. They are otherwise unbeaten in the league and top the table. Their wins so far include victory in Perpignan.

If ever the French game needed a boost, it's right now after the devastating news this week that World Cup 2025 will not be taking place there.

One sure fire way of brightening spirits amongst the Treizistes would be a cup run to match their historic and glorious success in winning the competition in 2018, against Warrington as it happens.

It should be an emotional weekend in the south of France and a match-up to savour.