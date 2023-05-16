Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kane Evans played 23 Super League games and scored one try for Hull FC

Hull FC forward Kane Evans has been released from his contract to return to Australia for personal reasons.

The Fiji prop, 31, who was out of contract at the end of the season will leave the club immediately.

Evans moved to the MKM Stadium in 2021 from NRL side New Zealand Warriors and played 23 games in Super League, with his last match being the Good Friday derby defeat at home by Hull KR.

Hull are ninth in Super League after three straight victories.