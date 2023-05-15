Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lees' challenge caused Salford's Shane Wright to suffer an ankle injury

St Helens prop Matty Lees could be banned for three games after being summoned to an independent tribunal on a Grade D striking charge following Saturday's victory over Salford.

The 25-year-old was denied the option of a penalty notice, with the challenge on Shane Wright deemed "reckless" and also causing an ankle injury.

Lees has already received penalty notices for other incidents in 2023.

Grade D offences usually carry a two-to-three game ban.

Red Devils back-rower Wright is to see a specialist following the ankle injury which forced him to be withdrawn in Saturday's defeat.

There is a precedent for incidents which involve injuries to be sent to a tribunal, with England and Saints back-rower Morgan Knowles attending one after a challenge on Wigan prop Mike Cooper.

Lees' team-mate Curtis Sironen has received a one-game ban for Grade B dangerous contact for a late challenge on Brodie Croft in Saints' 26-12 victory.

Meanwhile Leeds forward Zane Tetevano was given a two-game ban for Grade C dangerous contact in Rhinos' win over Wigan.

One-match bans for Grade B dangerous contact were also handed to Castleford prop Liam Watts and winger Bureta Faraimo, Hull KR prop Jesse Sue, Huddersfield hooker Nathan Peats, Hull FC prop Scott Taylor and Wakefield forward Kelepi Tanginoa.