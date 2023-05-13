Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

AJ Wallace played in Jamaica's three games at the World Cup - against New Zealand, Ireland and Lebanon

Hull KR have signed Bradford Bulls back-rower AJ Wallace on a two-year contract from the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old, who played for Jamaica at last autumn's World Cup, has scored six tries in 30 games for Bradford.

"AJ is a powerful back-rower with good footwork and will provide a point of difference within our pack next season," said head coach Willie Peters. external-link

"He is a good defender and has proven himself in a highly competitive Championship competition."

Hull KR are third in the Super League table after winning eight of their first 12 games under Peters.

"It's exciting to see what's going on at Hull KR and I got that from my conversation with Willie and how he talks about the club," said Wallace. "I can't wait to get started."