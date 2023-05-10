Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lachlan Coote won three consecutive Super League Grand Finals with St Helens before joining Hull KR for 2022

Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote will retire at the end of the 2023 Super League season following a 15-year playing career.

The 33-year-old began his career with Penrith Panthers and has won six major finals across Australia and England.

He joined North Queensland Cowboys in 2014, helping them win the NRL Grand Final and World Club Challenge.

After joining St Helens for 2019, Coote won three consecutive Super League Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup.

"It has been a very tough decision to make but I know it's the right one for me and my family," he told Hull KR's website.

"Over the past 15 years, I have met so many great people and I've learnt so many valuable lessons within the sport. I'll always be grateful for what rugby league has given me, thank you to everyone that has been a part of my career.

"There will be plenty of time to reflect on my career at the end of the season. There's still a long way to go this season, I'll be looking to make the most of every moment and finish this year with a trophy."

After a dominant spell with Saints, during which they established themselves as one of the greatest sides of the Super League era, Coote went on to move to KR in 2022.

He has since made 26 appearances for the club, scoring 157 points, and helped them to last season's Challenge Cup semi-final.