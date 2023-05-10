Danny Walker: Warrington Wolves hooker signs new long-term deal until end of 2026
Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker has signed a new long-term deal to remain with the club until the end of the 2026 season.
The 23-year-old joined his hometown club from Widnes Vikings in 2019 and has made 78 appearances for the Wire.
An England international, Walker scored a try on his debut in their fixture against France in April.
"It's an exciting time for the club and I want to continue to be a part of it," he told the club's website.
"I'm delighted to get it all confirmed now, keep working hard and focus on the future. It's a proud moment for my family as well as myself.
"I'm enjoying my rugby at the minute and playing with a smile on my face. A happy player is usually a dangerous player. Hopefully I can keep improving over the next few months and years."