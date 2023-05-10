Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Walker has been an ever present for Warrington Wolves in 2023, helping the Wire to the top of the Super League table after 11 games

Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker has signed a new long-term deal to remain with the club until the end of the 2026 season.

The 23-year-old joined his hometown club from Widnes Vikings in 2019 and has made 78 appearances for the Wire.

An England international, Walker scored a try on his debut in their fixture against France in April.

"It's an exciting time for the club and I want to continue to be a part of it," he told the club's website.

"I'm delighted to get it all confirmed now, keep working hard and focus on the future. It's a proud moment for my family as well as myself.

"I'm enjoying my rugby at the minute and playing with a smile on my face. A happy player is usually a dangerous player. Hopefully I can keep improving over the next few months and years."