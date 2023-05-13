James Roby surpassed Kel Coslett's 531 games with this appearance for Saints

Betfred Super League St Helens (6) 26 Tries: Bell, Sironen, Lomax, Makinson, Batchelor Goals: Makinson 3 Salford (12) 12 Tries: Croft, Brierley Goals: Sneyd 2

St Helens ripped Salford Red Devils apart with a second-half comeback to hand James Roby a victory on his record-breaking 532nd club appearance.

Salford roared in front in the opening 40 with Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley tries, while James Bell notched a Saints score to reduce the arrears.

The second half was a different story as Curtis Sironen, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson and Joe Batchelor all scored.

By contrast, Salford failed to score a second-half point.

Their four-game winning run comes to an end, while reigning champions Saints have a welcome sixth win of the season, to move within eight points of leaders Warrington.

History-making Roby sheepishly accepted his guard of honour and the fluttering of 'Roby 9' banners detailing his feat around the ground beforehand, although it is not in his team ethic and lead-by-example demeanour to bask in such a spotlight.

It looked for the opening half an hour at least as if his occasion could be spoilt, as a slew of errors and penalties continued to hand Salford momentum, opportunity and genuine hope of a first win at Saints since 1980.

Credit to the visitors, they opened Saints up from deep with ease for their two scores, with King Vuniyayawa's burst through the middle finished off by Croft and Brierley worked an inside-outside move with Kallum Watkins for his score.

Yet for their scoreboard dominance in the first period, Salford trailed Saints on some of the key indicators such as metres made and territory.

Roby grabbed the moment to give Saints some foothold, evading tackles to set a platform, and Sironen piled through and flicked to set up Bell's try towards the end of the first half.

It was hardly the flick of the switch that Saints needed as they finished the half with further sluggish play, but that momentum shift was exactly what occurred after the break.

With a quickened-up ruck, the monstrous pack of Matty Lees, Alex Walmsley and Sironen battering their way forward, and the Saints' brains trust scheming behind it, the pendulum swung.

Lomax supplied Sironen with a short ball to blast his way across, and then accepted a gift of a wayward pass just outside the Saints line to add a score of his own.

Makinson summoned up a typical spectacular dive in the corner, while Batchelor made the most of delicious shape from the combining Lewis Dodd and Lomax to streak across.

Salford remained game but their errors blighted them, and Roby was able to soak up an ovation when he was replaced with five minutes to go.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hopoate, Davies, Ritson; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Bell

Interchanges: Bennison, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield, Delaney [Lussick]

Salford: Brierley; Williams, Costello, Cross, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington

Interchanges: Atkin, Wright, Gerrard, Longstaff [Ormondroyd]

Referee: Chris Kendall.

