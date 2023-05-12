Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Of Leeds' seven tries against Wigan, two came courtesy of Harry Newman intercepting and running in from his own half

Betfred Super League Wigan (14) 18 Tries: Miski, French, Thornley Goals: Smith 3 Leeds (6) 40 Tries: Newman 2, Holroyd, Myler, Martin, Smith, Tindall Goals: Martin 6

An incredible second-half comeback from 12-man Leeds Rhinos helped them stun an off-the-pace Wigan Warriors.

Abbas Miski and Bevan French, as well as Harry Smith's kicking, powered Wigan 14-0 ahead before Harry Newman responded at the DW Stadium.

Leeds had Zane Tetevano sent off in the 37th minute, but Tom Holroyd and Richie Myler hit back for the Rhinos.

Iain Thornley scored for Wigan before Newman, Rhyse Martin, Cam Smith and Liam Tindall capped a fine Leeds win.

Victory lifted them to seventh in the table, while second-placed Wigan lost ground on leaders Warrington, who beat Hull KR to open up a four-point gap.

Wigan steamrollered their way into the lead when Miski dived in at the corner following a flowing set of passes from the hosts.

French's score came as Leeds valiantly tried to hold him up, the try given after referee Liam Moore sent it to video referee Chris Kendall.

Leeds cut the deficit in stunning fashion when Newman intercepted deep in Leeds' half to score following a lung-busting run, but their task was made harder when was sent off for making contact with Harry Smith's head in an off-the-ball incident.

Within seconds of winning a set restart deep in Wigan's 10, Holroyd drove for the line, while Myler latched on to a kick towards goal to cross and power them in front.

Thornley raced in at the corner to force Wigan back in it, but Smith's conversion went wide and the Rhinos capitalised once again as Newman ran in an almost identical try to his first having intercepted deep in his own half.

Leeds were not done there, with Martin crashing over to add to his fine kicking, while Cam Smith and a third interception try - this time from Tindall - made it a chastening night for the Warriors.

The teams meet again in the Challenge Cup sixth round at Emerald Headingley Stadium on 20 May.

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Thornley; Shorrocks, Smith; Havard, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Cust, Pearce-Paul, Mago, O'Neill; Hampshire.

Sin-bin: French (76).

Leeds: Handley; MacDonald, Newman, Martin, Tindall; Austin, Myler; Oledzki, O'Connor, Lisone, Tetevano, Bentley, Smith.

Interchanges: Donaldson, Holroyd, Gannon, Sangare; Johnson.

Sent-off: Tetevano (37).

Referee: Liam Moore.