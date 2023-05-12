Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Leopards have won four successive games for the first time ever in Super League

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (0) 4 Tries: Naiqama Goals: Leigh (12) 30 Tries: Reynolds, Charnley 2, Lam, Mellor Goals: Reynolds 5

The leading try scorer in Super League, Josh Charnley, scored two more as Leigh Leopards racked up a fourth successive win to move up to fifth.

Tries from Ben Reynolds and Charnley had them 12-0 ahead at half-time.

Then Charnley again, Lachlan Lam and Joe Mellor added further scores after the break for their first-ever win at the John Smith's Stadium.

It was a fourth loss in five games for Huddersfield, who remain tenth after this result.

Last year's Championship winners are a totally different proposition in their fourth crack at Super League and Adrian Lam's side are growing in confidence by the week.

They showed that from the off as a brilliant burst from Edwin Ipape led to Reynolds' opening score, which the half-back then converted.

Leigh then demonstrated defensive resilience to keep the Giants at bay before Charnley's finishing skills came to the fore.

First, it was a trademark touchdown in the corner, before early in the second period, he was first to a loose ball for his second of the night and 14th of the season.

A brilliant finish from Lam sealed the points before a mistake from Tuimoala Lolohea allowed Joe Mellor to grab the Leopards' fifth and final try.

This was a third consecutive win on the road, while with seven wins already, this is their most ever in a single Super League season.

Naiqama crossed late on for the Giants to avoid being whitewashed for a second straight week after losing 28-0 at Hull KR last time out, but they will hope for a respite from their Super League struggles away to Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup next Saturday.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Cudjoe, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby; Connor, Rush; Hill, A O'Brien, Wilson, McQueen, Hewitt, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, Ikahihifo, Rushton, English

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Nakubuwai, Davis.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.