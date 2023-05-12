Close menu

Super League: Huddersfield Giants 4-30 Leigh - Leopards record fourth straight win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments0

Leigh Leopards
Leigh Leopards have won four successive games for the first time ever in Super League
Betfred Super League
Huddersfield (0) 4
Tries: Naiqama Goals:
Leigh (12) 30
Tries: Reynolds, Charnley 2, Lam, Mellor Goals: Reynolds 5

The leading try scorer in Super League, Josh Charnley, scored two more as Leigh Leopards racked up a fourth successive win to move up to fifth.

Tries from Ben Reynolds and Charnley had them 12-0 ahead at half-time.

Then Charnley again, Lachlan Lam and Joe Mellor added further scores after the break for their first-ever win at the John Smith's Stadium.

It was a fourth loss in five games for Huddersfield, who remain tenth after this result.

Last year's Championship winners are a totally different proposition in their fourth crack at Super League and Adrian Lam's side are growing in confidence by the week.

They showed that from the off as a brilliant burst from Edwin Ipape led to Reynolds' opening score, which the half-back then converted.

Leigh then demonstrated defensive resilience to keep the Giants at bay before Charnley's finishing skills came to the fore.

First, it was a trademark touchdown in the corner, before early in the second period, he was first to a loose ball for his second of the night and 14th of the season.

A brilliant finish from Lam sealed the points before a mistake from Tuimoala Lolohea allowed Joe Mellor to grab the Leopards' fifth and final try.

This was a third consecutive win on the road, while with seven wins already, this is their most ever in a single Super League season.

Naiqama crossed late on for the Giants to avoid being whitewashed for a second straight week after losing 28-0 at Hull KR last time out, but they will hope for a respite from their Super League struggles away to Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup next Saturday.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Cudjoe, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby; Connor, Rush; Hill, A O'Brien, Wilson, McQueen, Hewitt, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, Ikahihifo, Rushton, English

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Nakubuwai, Davis.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured