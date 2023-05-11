Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Sutcliffe's sixth try of the season helped Hull FC to a comfortable win

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 6 Tries: Ashurst Goals: Dagger Hull FC (6) 26 Tries: Swift, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Taylor Goals: Clifford 5

Wakefield's wretched start to the season continued as Hull FC consigned them to a 12th successive defeat.

Adam Swift scored the only try of the opening half to send the away side in with a 6-0 half-time lead.

Carlos Tumavave capitalised on lax defending to add to their advantage, before Liam Sutcliffe glided over.

Matty Ashurst crashed over to at least get the home side on the board, but the impressive Scott Taylor forced his way across to complete Hull's win.

Wakefield's terrible run equals their worst-ever sequence of Super League results.

In contrast, victory for Tony Smith's men was their third in a row and moved them up towards the top six spots.

Wakefield, who put in their best showing of the season in last week's 32-18 loss at Warrington, had the better opportunities in a tight first half.

But a combination of a lack of invention and strong Hull FC defending kept them out.

Trinity's plight was summed up by Tuimavave's score, as he was able to run in unchallenged after the home side were caught out by Brad Dwyer's looped pass.

Ashurst's try prevented Mark Applegarth's team from going scoreless for a sixth time this season.

However, it was apt that Taylor came up with the final try of the night after a powerful showing from the forward.

Wakefield will hope former Man of Steel Luke Gale will be available to make his debut for the club to boost their lacklustre attack in their Challenge Cup tie with Leigh next week.

Hull FC will be back in West Yorkshire next week when they visit second-bottom Castleford in the Cup.

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Firstly, I give credit to Hull - their defence was outstanding.

"In terms of us, I come back to that key word: composure. We thought if we did what we did at the back end of the first half, they would crack.

"But we cracked first and we gave them two penalties and switched off at the start of the second half. That's what I mean about composure and we were our own worst enemy at times.

"They are showing up for each other but it's very frustrating that, while the effort is there, it's not enough."

Hull FC coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I enjoyed the first half because I loved our commitment in defence. It didn't matter what the scoreline was, you could see they were working for one another.

"I thought early on we moved them around well and then we managed to score some points later on, which I thought we would.

"If I'm going to be really critical then it was probably our last plays. I thought we weren't clinical enough in that phase.

"The players have bought in now and that becomes contagious because you don't want to be the one who lets the others down."

Wakefield: Dagger, Lineham, Gaskell, Langi, Taufua, Smith, Lino, Proctor, Bowes, Whitbread, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Hood, Battye, Eseh, Bowden.

Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Trueman, Clifford, Taylor, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Lovodua.

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, McIntosh, Satae

Referee: Jack Smith.