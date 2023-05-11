Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Sutcliffe's sixth try of the season helped Hull FC to a comfortable win

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 6 Tries: Ashurst Goals: Dagger Hull FC (6) 26 Tries: Swift, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Taylor Goals: Clifford 5

Wakefield's wretched start to the season continued as Hull FC consigned them to a 12th successive defeat.

Adam Swift scored the only try of the opening half to send the away side in with a 6-0 half-time lead.

Carlos Tumavave's capitalised on lax defending to add to their advantage, before Liam Sutcliffe glided over.

Matty Ashurst crashed over to at least get the home side on the board, but the impressive Scott Taylor forced his way across to complete the win.

Wakefield: Dagger,Lineham, Gaskell, Langi, Taufua, Smith, Lino, Proctor, Bowes, Whitbread, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Hood, Battye, Eseh, Bowden.

Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Trueman, Clifford, Taylor, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Lovodua.

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, McIntosh, Satae

Referee: Jack Smith.