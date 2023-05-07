Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harry Aaronson has scored a try in each of Cornwall's past two matches

A poor first half cost Cornwall as they lost 36-16 to Oldham in League One.

Patrick Ah Van scored twice in the first 13 minutes while Harvey Wilson and Gregg McNally also got tries as the Roughyeds led 20-0 at half-time.

Ah Van got his third try just after the restart before George Hirst and McNally scores made it 36-0 after 56 minutes.

But a try from Harry Aaronson and a double from Cameron Brown saw Cornwall score 16 points in 15 minutes while Errol Carter almost added another.

The loss keeps Cornwall in eighth place in League One after one win from five games.