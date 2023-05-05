Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wire full-back Josh Thewlis scored the first two tries of the night

Betfred Super League Warrington (12) 32 Tries: Thewlis 2, Ashton 2, Williams Goals: Ratchford 6 Wakefield (12) 18 Tries: Smith, Tanginoa, Ashurst Goals: Dagger 3

Warrington returned to the top of Super League as they eventually saw off valiant strugglers Wakefield Trinity.

It took the 53rd-minute dismissal of Kiwi forward Kevin Proctor to turn the contest after bottom club Wakefield had gone in drawing 12-12 at the break.

Morgan Smith and Kelepi Tanginoa crossed for the visitors to cancel out two early converted Josh Thewlis tries.

But second-half tries for Matty Ashton (2) and George Williams condemned Trinity to an 11th straight loss.

Matty Ashurst did score a third try for Wakefield, converted by Will Dagger, for his third successful kick, to bring back them almost within range at 26-18, but Wire again closed the door, with winger Ashton's second converted try of the night.

Stefan Ratchford landed six successful kicks for Wire, whose ninth win of the season lifted them back above Thursday night's surprise losers Wigan.

Having had their 100% start to the season ended by successive losses, to Wigan and St Helens, Daryl Powell's Wire had Paul Vaughan and Joe Philbin back after suspension, while Joe Bullock returned after six weeks out with a broken thumb, and all six players who represented England in last weekend's big win over France were included.

And they made a great start as Thewlis scythed his way to score twice inside the first 11 minutes.

But Trinity battled back with two tries of their own - a fine solo try by Smith before Mason Lino released the fit-again Tanginoa to crash over from close range.

The scores were locked at 12-12 when Proctor was shown the red card by referee Marcus Griffiths 13 minutes into the second half for a high tackle on Thewlis.

Ratchford kicked the resulting penalty and then added another kick when Ashton went over in the corner to open up an eight-point lead.

Wire then sealed the two points when Williams raced over and, although Ashurst scored a late Wakefield consolation try, Ashton claimed his second of the night in the final minute to send the 10,000-plus crowd home happy.

Wakefield did not include their new signing, former Man of Steel Luke Gale, following his signing from Championship side Keighley.

Warrington: Thewlis; Russell, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, McGuire.

Interchanges: Dufty, Kasiano, Philbin, Bullock.

Wakefield: Dagger; Kay, Pitts, Gaskell, Taufua; Smith, Lino; Whitbread, Bowes, Proctor, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Crowther.

Interchanges: Hood, Atoni, Bowden, Eseh.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Sent off: Proctor (53)

