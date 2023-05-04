Close menu

Super League: Leeds Rhinos 12-22 Salford Red Devils

Salford score a try
Salford edged both halves at Headingley, with Ellis Longstaff scoring their third try
Betfred Super League
Leeds (6) 12
Tries: Myler, Bentley Goals: Martin 2
Salford (12) 22
Tries: Williams, Stone, Longstaff Goals: Sneyd 5

Rhys Williams, Sam Stone and Ellis Longstaff scored Salford's tries as they beat Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Williams scored the night's first try with Blake Austin in the sin-bin for Leeds before second-row Sam Stone scored a second to extend the lead.

Scrum-half Richie Myler went over for Leeds just before half-time but Salford took control after the break.

Marc Sneyd kicked two goals either side of Longstaff's try, meaning James Bentley's reply for Leeds was in vain.

It was a seventh win of the season for Salford and leaves them fifth in the table, outside the top four only on points difference.

They were given a first-half man advantage as Austin was sin-binned for a tackle off the ball, and shortly after good hands created space for Deon Cross to send winger Williams into the right corner.

Salford then pinned Leeds in their own half, forced a penalty and Stone broke through three tackles to score their second try.

Sneyd kicked a goal to extend the lead just after the break before Salford scored the try of the night.

Last season's Man of Steel Brodie Croft sent a perfect grubber kick in goal and second-row Longstaff reached it to score.

Sneyd's second goal then made the game safe.

The hosts fell to a sixth defeat of the campaign as they belatedly got into the game with Myler's try minutes before the break.

But the game was up before Bentley went into the left corner for their second try.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We had a few rushes of blood defensively that hurt us but overall I thought we defended quite well.

"We played like a team in attack but we didn't maintain possession enough.

"But we played against a good team and it was a decent game of footy."

Salford head coach Paul Rowley:

"We just want to keep enjoying playing, improving and evolving.

"If we can keep recruiting as a club, if we can keep moving forward and growing on and off the pitch, we can achieve anything because it's sport and that's what sport is all about.

"We like to think we're the underdogs in most cases so it's tough, but we've got a willingness to work, a really good group of players and a really good bunch of staff as well."

"We have made some good additions this year and that has made a difference. We will keep our feet on the floor but we've earned the right to enjoy today."

Leeds: Myler, Macdonald, Newman, Martin, Handley, Austin, Sinfield, Lisone, O'Connor, Oledzki, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith.

Interchanges: Holroyd, Johnson, Walters, Gannon.

Salford: Brierley, Williams, Cross, Longstaff, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Stone, Watkins, Partington.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Dixon, Atkin, Wright.

Referee: Jack Smith.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Sarge2020, today at 22:46

    Christ just watched the press conference from Rhoan Smith about as inspiring as pouring neat vinegar in your eyes.No wonder the players aren’t motivated.

  • Comment posted by Sarge2020, today at 22:40

    Great result for Salford and fully deserved:
    As for the rhinos it’s so poor and apart from the run to the grand final last season it’s consistently not good enough and hasn’t been since 2017.Sick of hearing we are a team in transition poor recruitment has cost us and no decent quality player sees us as a team going places..Fed up rhino.

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 22:29

    Salford obviously missing a few players but showing a lot of character.

  • Comment posted by Jeff Waites, today at 22:21

    Smith’s clearly out of his depth.
    Same as Leeds United, Rhinos trying to do it on the cheap.
    Hetherington’s way past his sell by date.

  • Comment posted by Piriformis Stretch, today at 22:19

    The last time Leeds Utd fell off the proverbial cliff circa 2004, I turned to the Rhinos. Over the 14 years or so that followed at Headingley, I enjoyed some of the finest sport I've ever seen. Not sure I'll be turning to them again for such special times any time soon.

  • Comment posted by Hello, today at 22:18

    Very poor performance from Leeds all round.
    Too many mistakes.
    Poor kicking game, poor attacking game.
    Salford are a good side and Sneyd kicked well.
    But the ref missed many forward passes and so many six agains on the first tackle is a ridiculous rule!

  • Comment posted by StockyB33, today at 22:18

    Questions surely to be asked of the coach.

