Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford edged both halves at Headingley, with Ellis Longstaff scoring their third try

Betfred Super League Leeds (6) 12 Tries: Myler, Bentley Goals: Martin 2 Salford (12) 22 Tries: Williams, Stone, Longstaff Goals: Sneyd 5

Rhys Williams, Sam Stone and Ellis Longstaff scored Salford's tries as they beat Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Williams scored the night's first try with Blake Austin in the sin-bin for Leeds before second-row Sam Stone scored a second to extend the lead.

Scrum-half Richie Myler went over for Leeds just before half-time but Salford took control after the break.

Marc Sneyd kicked two goals either side of Longstaff's try, meaning James Bentley's reply for Leeds was in vain.

It was a seventh win of the season for Salford and leaves them fifth in the table, outside the top four only on points difference.

They were given a first-half man advantage as Austin was sin-binned for a tackle off the ball, and shortly after good hands created space for Deon Cross to send winger Williams into the right corner.

Salford then pinned Leeds in their own half, forced a penalty and Stone broke through three tackles to score their second try.

Sneyd kicked a goal to extend the lead just after the break before Salford scored the try of the night.

Last season's Man of Steel Brodie Croft sent a perfect grubber kick in goal and second-row Longstaff reached it to score.

Sneyd's second goal then made the game safe.

The hosts fell to a sixth defeat of the campaign as they belatedly got into the game with Myler's try minutes before the break.

But the game was up before Bentley went into the left corner for their second try.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We had a few rushes of blood defensively that hurt us but overall I thought we defended quite well.

"We played like a team in attack but we didn't maintain possession enough.

"But we played against a good team and it was a decent game of footy."

Salford head coach Paul Rowley:

"We just want to keep enjoying playing, improving and evolving.

"If we can keep recruiting as a club, if we can keep moving forward and growing on and off the pitch, we can achieve anything because it's sport and that's what sport is all about.

"We like to think we're the underdogs in most cases so it's tough, but we've got a willingness to work, a really good group of players and a really good bunch of staff as well."

"We have made some good additions this year and that has made a difference. We will keep our feet on the floor but we've earned the right to enjoy today."

Leeds: Myler, Macdonald, Newman, Martin, Handley, Austin, Sinfield, Lisone, O'Connor, Oledzki, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith.

Interchanges: Holroyd, Johnson, Walters, Gannon.

Salford: Brierley, Williams, Cross, Longstaff, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Stone, Watkins, Partington.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Dixon, Atkin, Wright.

Referee: Jack Smith.