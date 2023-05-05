Close menu

Super League: Hull KR 28-0 Huddersfield Giants - Robins win sixth in a row

Mikey Lewis and Ryan Hall celebrate a try for Hull KR
Ryan Hall celebrates with Mikey Lewis, having scored two tries to put Rovers on the way to victory
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (14) 28
Tries: R Hall 2, Batchelor 2, Opacic Goals: Milnes 4
Huddersfield (0) 0

Hull KR picked up a sixth straight win in Super League, keeping an off-colour Huddersfield Giants scoreless on a dominant night at Craven Park.

Rovers opened up a 14-0 lead at the break after Ryan Hall's double and a Rowan Milnes penalty goal.

James Batchelor scored either side of Tom Opacic's try for the Robins to complete the scoring.

Ian Watson's Giants have now lost six of their opening 10 games - just three fewer than during the whole of 2022.

Willie Peters' Rovers have beaten champions St Helens, Wigan and now highly-fancied Huddersfield in 2023, and earned this win without star playmaker Jordan Abdull.

Milnes was an able stand-in, providing tries for Batchelor in particular, while Hall's intercept was another high note.

The only sour note was the loss of full-back Lachlan Coote to injury early on.

Huddersfield's season is yet to really get going, and they struggled to impose themselves in soggy conditions.

They have a game in hand, but last year's Challenge Cup finalists are off the pace, 10 points behind Warrington at the top.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters:

"It was arguably one of the best performances of our season. It was a great performance.

"Really proud of the performance, really proud of the staff and players with what we did tonight.

"We always talk about no matter who wears that jersey there's a responsibility. The players that played tonight performed."

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson:

"The biggest compliment you can pay them [Hull KR] is how hard they work for each other. It is testament to the work they've done and to the team of how hard they're buying into what they have been shown.

"Wet-weather football, you take the points. They controlled the game, they kicked better than us, they turned us around.

"In the conditions they played better than we did. It is what it is. It's not good enough from us.

"We didn't start playing wet-weather football until 30 minutes. Playing wet-weather football, you've got to be smarter than that. We need to look forward because it's not working at the moment."

Hull KR: Coote; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C. Hall, R. Hall; Lewis, Milnes; Hadley, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Kennedy, Luckley [Storton]

Huddersfield: Pryce; Cudjoe, Marsters, Naiqama, Senior; Connor, Lolohea; Hill, Peats, Wilson, McQueen, Hewitt, Yates

Interchanges: O'Brien, Trout, Rushton, Ashworth [Livett]

Referee: Chris Kendall

  • Comment posted by Elijah, today at 00:20

    Hull KR is making noise. Good to see.

  • Comment posted by Terry Horsfall, at 23:42 5 May

    Ian needs to make a few changes, like most of the team , hkr played on the same pitch in the same conditions with the same amount of players, as a life long Giant's fan I am gutted.

  • Comment posted by footfall22, at 22:58 5 May

    All the Huddersfield coach ever talks about in post match press conferences is how good the opposition were. He’s had plenty of time in the job and an open checkbook courtesy of Mr Ken Davy.

    • Reply posted by Harry Potts, at 23:10 5 May

      Harry Potts replied:
      We’ll on tonight’s performance he can’t really say anything different his team were very far from good

  • Comment posted by Rob Lee, at 22:54 5 May

    Impressive and professional from KR tbh

  • Comment posted by Harry Potts, at 22:52 5 May

    Along along

  • Comment posted by Atmekeyboard, at 22:38 5 May

    Solid defence and steady in attack. Another great result 👏

  • Comment posted by robert rowlands, at 22:36 5 May

    Superb KR, great to see you guys up there. Time for ken to squander a few more quid and say goodbye to Mr Watson. Totally shambolic by the giants.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:45 5 May

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Yes, I think he has reached his use by date. Playing in the cup final last year is not the achiement it used to be. I always thought the man was over rated, why does he persist in players who just don,t perform

  • Comment posted by you go chavez, at 22:20 5 May

    When the red red robin

    • Reply posted by Atmekeyboard, at 22:35 5 May

      Atmekeyboard replied:
      Goes bob bob bobbin'

