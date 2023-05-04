Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Clifford scored Hull's second try in the first half

Betfred Super League Hull FC (14) 14 Tries: McIntosh, Clifford Goals: Clifford (3) Wigan (6) 10 Tries: Thornley (2) Goal: Smith

Struggling Hull FC bravely held off a second-half Wigan comeback to record a surprise win over the Super League leaders at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites made a blistering start, tries from Darnell McIntosh and Jake Clifford giving them a 12-0 lead.

Iain Thornley's double either side of half-time set up a fightback from Warriors, who had won their last six.

But the hosts forced several errors from Wigan in horrendous conditions to prevail after a tense finale.

Hull FC's defence had been their weakness all season, having conceded over 300 points in their opening 10 games.

But they held firm after a kicking barrage from Wigan, whose winning run had taken them to the top of the league.

Hull didn't score again following a 30th-minute penalty from Clifford, after taking advantage of a sloppy Wigan start to score through wing McIntosh and stand-off Clifford.

The Warriors had chances to win the game, notably in the final seconds when Hull's Jake Trueman was sin-binned for holding down, leaving the leaders one final play against the 12-man hosts.

But Tony Smith's team, who remain in 10th place, held on to record their fourth win of the Super League season and their second in a row.

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith told Sky Sports:

"I thought we were terrific and in the second half and we hung on, just, and only just.

"On any other given night it could have gone the other way, but we did put enough pressure on Wigan to force them into some errors. They weren't at their best tonight but we understand that.

"We are hoping to repay our fans at the moment. We had some games that we lost where we were disappointed but we are trying to repay them.

"I'm also grateful for all the players. Instead of going through a seven-defeat run and being downhearted, we knew we were going to get through and get some good wins on certain days."

Wigan head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Some of our fundamentals were off, first contact in particular.

"Hull were full of energy and they were very motivated, which we thought that they would be.

"In the second half, I thought that energy was there but ultimately we lacked execution with the ball. But credit to Hull, they were very desperate in their defensive efforts and we weren't good enough to get the win.

"I thought Iain [Thornley] was excellent. His desire was evident, I loved the way he carried the ball and I'm really pleased for him. He's worked really hard and it's pleasing to see."

Hull FC: Litten, McIntosh, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Clifford, McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Trueman, Satae, Taylor, Dwyer

Wigan: French, Miski, King, Wardle, Thornley, Shorrocks, Smith, Havard, Powell, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, O'Neill, Hill, Nsemba

Referee: Ben Thaler