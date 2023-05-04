Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Super League Hull FC (14) 14 Tries: McIntosh, Clifford Goals: Clifford (2) Wigan (6) 10 Tries: Thornley (2) Goals: Smith

Struggling Hull FC bravely held off a second-half Wigan comeback to record a surprise win over the Super League leaders at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites' blistering start, with tries from Darnell McIntosh and Jake Clifford, gave them a 12-0 lead.

Ian Thornley's scores either side of half-time set up a fightback from Warriors, who had won their last six.

However, the hosts forced several errors from Wigan in horrendous conditions to win after a tense finale.

Referee: Ben Thaler

