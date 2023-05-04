Close menu

Super League: Hull FC 14-10 Wigan Warriors: League leaders beaten after thrilling finale

Second try
Jake Clifford scored Hull's second try in the first half
Betfred Super League
Hull FC (14) 14
Tries: McIntosh, Clifford Goals: Clifford (2)
Wigan (6) 10
Tries: Thornley (2) Goals: Smith

Struggling Hull FC bravely held off a second-half Wigan comeback to record a surprise win over the Super League leaders at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites' blistering start, with tries from Darnell McIntosh and Jake Clifford, gave them a 12-0 lead.

Ian Thornley's scores either side of half-time set up a fightback from Warriors, who had won their last six.

However, the hosts forced several errors from Wigan in horrendous conditions to win after a tense finale.

More to follow.

Hull FC: French, Miski, King, Wardle, Thornley, Shorrocks, Smith, Havard, Powell, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Mago, O'Neill, Hill, Nsemba

Wigan: Litten, McIntosh, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Clifford, McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Cator

Interchanges: Trueman, Satae, Taylor, Dwyer

Referee: Ben Thaler

HARRY SMITH needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

