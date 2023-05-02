Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Fash came through Hull FC's academy and made his first-team debut in 2015

Hull FC forward Brad Fash has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old won the club's player of the year award in 2022 and has been ever-present in Super League so far this season.

Fash is the second player to extend his contract in the past week after prop Ligi Sao signed a new two-year deal last Thursday.

"I'm really happy to have secured my future here at my hometown club for the next three years," Fash said.