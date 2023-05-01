Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Gale was named the Super League Man of Steel for 2017

Super League's bottom side Wakefield Trinity have signed former England half-back Luke Gale until the end of the 2024 season.

Gale joins Trinity after a brief spell with second-tier side Keighley Cougars, where he made three appearances.

The 34-year-old was named the Super League's Man of Steel in 2017 and played nine times for England.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead and getting started with the lads," he said.

"There are plenty of talented players in the group and I'm hoping my leadership and voice can guide the players around the park so the likes of Mason Lino can play off the back of that."

Gale spent two seasons at Harlequins and Bradford Bulls before joining Castleford where he racked up 978 points between 2015 and 2019 and helped the Tigers to the League Leaders' Shield and their maiden Grand Final.

After leaving The Jungle, he spent a season with Leeds and then Hull before joining Keighley this year.

Wakefield are four points adrift at the foot of the Super League standings after losing their first 10 games of the season, and Gale could make his Trinity debut on Friday at Warrington.

"He is a player who has been at the top and knows what it takes to play at this level and get results consistently," said Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth.

"We believe that Luke will play a vital role at the club over the next 18 months as we rebuild the playing group, leading some of the younger players around the field."